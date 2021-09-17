Toggle navigation
MediaInfo
MediaInfo
is a convenient unified display of the most relevant technical and tag data for video and audio files.
Download MediaInfo
Windows
macOS
Android
iOS
Debian
Ubuntu
Linux Mint
Raspbian
RedHat Entreprise Linux
CentOS
Fedora
openSUSE
ArchLinux
Gentoo
Flatpak
Snap
AWS Lambda
Other Operating Systems
Download MediaInfo
version 21.09
Other versions (packaging, OS, interface...) are also
available
(
)
See
change log
You can also use
MediaInfoOnline
to test MediaInfo without installing any software on your computer.
Please
donate
to support further development
The MediaInfo data display includes:
Container: format, profile, commercial name of the format, duration, overall bit rate, writing application and library, title, author, director, album, track number, date, duration...
Video: format, codec id, aspect, frame rate, bit rate, color space, chroma subsampling, bit depth, scan type, scan order...
Audio: format, codec id, sample rate, channels, bit depth, language, bit rate...
Text: format, codec id, language of subtitle...
Chapters: count of chapters, list of chapters...
MediaInfo analyticals include:
Container: MPEG-4, QuickTime, Matroska, AVI, MPEG-PS (including unprotected DVD), MPEG-TS (including unprotected Blu-ray), MXF, GXF, LXF, WMV, FLV, Real...
Tags: Id3v1, Id3v2, Vorbis comments, APE tags...
Video: MPEG-1/2 Video, H.263, MPEG-4 Visual (including DivX, XviD), H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, FFV1...
Audio: MPEG Audio (including MP3), AC3, DTS, AAC, Dolby E, AES3, FLAC...
Subtitles: CEA-608, CEA-708, DTVCC, SCTE-20, SCTE-128, ATSC/53, CDP, DVB Subtitle, Teletext, SRT, SSA, ASS, SAMI...
MediaInfo features include:
Read many
video and audio file formats
View information in different formats (text, sheet, tree, HTML...)
Customise these viewing formats
Export information as text, CSV, HTML...
Graphical user interface, command line interface, or library (.dll/.so/.dylib) versions available
Integrate with the shell (drag 'n' drop, and Context menu)
Internationalisation: display any language on any operating system
Localisation capability (for which volunteers are needed - please
contact us
!)
License:
It is
Open-Source
software which means that end users and developers have freedom to study, to improve and to redistribute the program (
BSD-style license
).